Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,103 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 70,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth $535,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth $962,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.6% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $32.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

