II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of II-VI worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of II-VI by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,442,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of II-VI by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 92,889 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 103.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,687,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of II-VI by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,543,000 after acquiring an additional 99,087 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 41.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,292,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 377,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $725,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,900. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. II-VI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIVI. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.97.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

