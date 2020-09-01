Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,894,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,946,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,784,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,218,000 after purchasing an additional 383,595 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,573,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,002,000 after purchasing an additional 938,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,421,000 after purchasing an additional 525,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,256,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,856 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

BTI opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

