Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $104.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $107.52.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

