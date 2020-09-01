SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.30.

