Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.78% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5,403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000.

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

