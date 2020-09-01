Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GUT. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth $77,000.

GUT stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

About Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

