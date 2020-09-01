Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 45.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 19.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 7.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 6.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cerner by 10.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 321,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.48.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.46. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $257,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,034 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

