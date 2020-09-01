Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,959,000 after buying an additional 1,239,186 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,077,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,902,000 after buying an additional 120,143 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,589,000 after buying an additional 2,863,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,368,000 after buying an additional 1,496,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,293,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,472,000 after purchasing an additional 59,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $114.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

