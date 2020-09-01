Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.25 Million Stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,039 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $37.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.67 and a beta of 1.57.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

