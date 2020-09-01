Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 8,126 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in eBay by 60.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,819,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of eBay by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $480,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 14,215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,313,425 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $68,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,381 shares of company stock worth $7,211,744. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.