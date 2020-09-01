Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 14,923 Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the second quarter valued at $632,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the second quarter worth $679,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 57.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000.

Get SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF stock opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $69.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.