Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 681,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 162,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 56,592 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 74.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.2% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 96.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

