Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 52,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 201,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amcor by 4,886.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,776,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Amcor stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

In other news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.