Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,184 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,978,000 after purchasing an additional 860,769 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 312.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,982,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 65.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,810,000 after acquiring an additional 563,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 52.3% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 685,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,046,000 after acquiring an additional 235,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $311,256.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,533.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $523,544.32. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,157. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $106.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.