Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 34.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 187.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 76,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,880,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,677,000 after acquiring an additional 314,582 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

