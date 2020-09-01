Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total transaction of $572,693.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,532,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,077.95.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,310.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,180.38 and a 200 day moving average of $951.13. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,325.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

