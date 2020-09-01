Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,909 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.