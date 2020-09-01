Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 94,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 376,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,517,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after buying an additional 509,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 49,326 shares in the last quarter.

BSJL opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88.

