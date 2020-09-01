Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 16,792 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.78% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 36,285 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18.

