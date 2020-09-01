Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 24,915 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,915 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total value of $562,878.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,146.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total value of $75,439.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BURL opened at $196.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.98 and a 200 day moving average of $191.38. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. TheStreet cut Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Nomura raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.30.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

