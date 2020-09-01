Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ameren by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Ameren by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.77.

NYSE AEE opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.29.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

