Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $525,000 Investment in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 112.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 53,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 45.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global during the first quarter worth $630,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 28.5% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 517,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 114,748 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SERV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

SERV stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.72 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

