Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases Shares of 21,645 Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.03. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $31.76.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OZK. Raymond James raised Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

