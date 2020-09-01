Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $590,000 in Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gruss & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at $590,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at $469,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at $3,540,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at $3,665,000. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at $348,000.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 11,161,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $279,027,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion and a PE ratio of -47.84. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $34.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

WMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

