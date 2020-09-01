G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on GFSZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Get G4S/ADR alerts:

Shares of GFSZY stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98. G4S/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for G4S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.