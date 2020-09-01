-$0.40 EPS Expected for Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Aravive reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $5.70 on Friday. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.52, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aravive by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aravive by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Aravive by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 82,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

