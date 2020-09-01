-$0.40 EPS Expected for Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Aravive reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $5.70 on Friday. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.52, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aravive by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aravive by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Aravive by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 82,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

G4S/ADR Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Analysts
G4S/ADR Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Analysts
-$0.40 EPS Expected for Aravive Inc This Quarter
-$0.40 EPS Expected for Aravive Inc This Quarter
Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Xperi Corp Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Xperi Corp Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Frequency Therapeutics Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Frequency Therapeutics Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Shiseido Co. LTD. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Shiseido Co. LTD. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report