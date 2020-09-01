Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNEYF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.35 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of TNEYF stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

