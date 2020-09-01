Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Xperi has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Seams acquired 6,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,305.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 7,530 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,224.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,192.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Xperi by 124.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Xperi in the second quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 42.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Xperi by 100.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 67.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

