Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

FREQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $352,779.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,372 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus acquired 55,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 319,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 58,428 shares of company stock worth $1,281,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

