Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSDOY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shiseido from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Shiseido from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

SSDOY stock opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.50. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

