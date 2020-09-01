Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSDOY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shiseido from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Shiseido from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

SSDOY stock opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.50. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

