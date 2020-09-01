Crew Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Crew Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.39.

CWEGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.30 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised Crew Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crew Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crew Energy from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

