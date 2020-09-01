Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GDYN shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $13.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.12.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang bought 10,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $79,105.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $94,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $56,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 967,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,551.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 27,295 shares of company stock valued at $205,989. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 42.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

