Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GDYN shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $13.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.12.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang bought 10,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $79,105.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $94,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $56,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 967,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,551.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 27,295 shares of company stock valued at $205,989. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 42.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Analyst Recommendations for Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

G4S/ADR Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Analysts
G4S/ADR Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Analysts
-$0.40 EPS Expected for Aravive Inc This Quarter
-$0.40 EPS Expected for Aravive Inc This Quarter
Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Xperi Corp Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Xperi Corp Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Frequency Therapeutics Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Frequency Therapeutics Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Shiseido Co. LTD. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Shiseido Co. LTD. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report