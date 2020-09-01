2,188 Shares in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COUP. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,795,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,369,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP stock opened at $327.74 on Tuesday. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $337.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total transaction of $12,602,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,297 shares in the company, valued at $58,296,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 841 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $219,164.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 6,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,750 shares of company stock worth $52,690,461. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.30.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.