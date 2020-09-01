Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,045,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,377,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,520,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZEK opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. AZEK has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.28.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

AZEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.81.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

