Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMMPF shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

KMMPF stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.96.

About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.4 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

