Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,703 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 323,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 216,846 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,768,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

