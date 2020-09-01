MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MONDY. ValuEngine lowered MONDI PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MONDI PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

MONDI PLC/ADR stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.05. MONDI PLC/ADR has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $47.61.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

