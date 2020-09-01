The Descartes Systems Group Inc (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KXSCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.76.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

