Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 7,700 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. Sidoti reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

NYSE AMN opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

