Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 30.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,988,000 after acquiring an additional 445,736 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,629,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,199,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,236,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,652,000 after acquiring an additional 97,274 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,049,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 28.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 937,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,737,000 after acquiring an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.83. Kemper Corp has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Kemper’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $1,036,969.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,118.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $740,682.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.