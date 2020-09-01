9,100 Shares in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.05% of MYR Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MYR Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in MYR Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MYR Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MYR Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. MYR Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $633.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $513.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $188,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 286,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $911,346.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.