Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 135.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $587.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.28. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.21.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.27 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

NEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

