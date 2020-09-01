Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp acquired 2,912,551 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $51,639,529.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at $926,227,043.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 40,555 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.85 per share, with a total value of $4,982,181.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,859.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $132.99 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $136.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.62.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Wedbush upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $151.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.05.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

