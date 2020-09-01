Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 342,047 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 15.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5,507.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,158,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,780,000 after buying an additional 8,013,311 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,123,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 99,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

