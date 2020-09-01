California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Mylan worth $19,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 16.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mylan by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Mylan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mylan by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MYL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

MYL stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Mylan NV has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

