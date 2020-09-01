Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Mongodb worth $19,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 41.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 42.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 28,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $6,416,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,314,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,761,161.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $5,905,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,376,512.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,904 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,854. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $233.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.92. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $243.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

