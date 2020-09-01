PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of PetIQ worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000.

In other PetIQ news, Director Will Santana sold 24,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $773,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,667 shares of company stock worth $2,388,649. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.66. PetIQ Inc has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

