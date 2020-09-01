Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $19,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at $769,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

