Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after acquiring an additional 116,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 50,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $193,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,012.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 27,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $1,059,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 584,038 shares of company stock worth $19,851,770 over the last three months. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. TechTarget Inc has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.41, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.